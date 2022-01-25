Amateurs: Westside cruise past Wallyford Bluebell in Sunday East of Scotland Cup

The Premier Division leaders were 2-1 winners when they met earlier in the season on league duty and proved to be too strong for their hosts once again at Portobello High School.

Jason McGuiness and Ross Forrest both missed chances for the visitors early on, before they took the lead after 15 minutes when a Scott Thomson free-kick sneaked under the home goalkeeper.

Westside weren’t at their best in the opening period, with Bluebell well in the tie, however the visitors stepped it up a level after the interval with Brian Baillie and Bryan Ferry both on target.

Westside won 3-0 to reach the next round

Edinburgh United Vale edged out Cavalry Park 4-2 in Saturday RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup third round.

Visitors Cavalry had just eleven players available but gave a good account of themselves. Jamie Forsyth gave Vale the lead from the penalty spot after a bright start and they were celebrating again when Nathan Leicester netted.

Cavalry pulled a goal back through Lewis Tracey, but Vale’s two-goal advantage was restored ahead of half-time through Mark Hendrie.

Neil Rankin stretched their lead further to effectively put the tie to bed, with Peter Burt netting a late consolation.

Longniddry Villa were 2-0 victors at home to Edinburgh University 4s in Saturday’s Division 1 East, with the win lifting them up to fifth place.

The students started the brighter of the two sides but found themselves a goal behind after just six minutes.

Villa pressed high up the pitch and won the ball deep in Edinburgh Uni’s territory before Scott Walker struck with a fine strike into the bottom corner of the net.

Ross Parkin was inches away from number two with his effort from close range striking the post.

They did eventually kill off any hopes of a comeback when Ryan McMurdo crossed for Liam Currie to finish well.