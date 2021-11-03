Amy Gallacher secures narrow SWPL1 win for Hibs Women; Spartans frustrated and Hearts lose again

Amy Gallacher scored the only goal of the game from just two yards out to give Hibs Women three hard-earned points

But bottom-of-the-table Hearts went down 3-0 to Celtic at Oriam and Spartans were held to a 0-0 draw by Partick Thistle at Ainslie Park.

The only goal of the game at the Fountain of Youth Stadium arrived just before the half-hour mark, Amy Muir delivering a pinpoint cross from the left to an unmarked Gallacher, who side-footed the ball into the back of the net from just a couple of yards.

Hibs had further chances to increase their lead in the second period but were content to see the game out and pick up all three points.

It means Dean Gibson’s side remain fourth in the table, five points adrift of Celtic and Glasgow City with leaders Rangers a further two points better off.

Hibs have two tough games coming up next. They host champions Glasgow City at the Tony Macaroni Stadium in the league on Sunday before taking on Celtic in the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup the following Sunday.

Spartans remain third bottom after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to Partick Thistle.

Despite dominating for large spells of the match, Debbi McCulloch's side were unable to find a breakthrough. Katherine Smart’s effort, finger tipped onto the bar by the goalkeeper, with seven minutes left, summer up their night.

It was a difficult night for Hearts too. Celtic came flying out of the traps and were ahead in the seventh minute through Charlie Wellings' well-worked goal.

The Glasgow side increased their advantage just four minutes later, Kathleen McGovern volleying past Charlotte Parker-Smith from close range.The third came from Jacynta in the 28th minute.

She picked up possession deep inside the Hearts half and showed tremendous composure to finish into the bottom corner.

Head coach Eva Olid can take great heart from her young team’s second-half performance.