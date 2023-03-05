Let’s hope the manger and his backroom team enjoyed a glass – or plastic tumbler – of the strong stuff on the coach journey down from Moray to toast a precious three points because by God, they'd earned it. Fortune hasn’t favoured bottom-of-the-table Bonnyrigg Rose lately.

Robbie Horn was beginning to wonder if he’d used up his entire quota of luck for the season last July given some of the key moments that have gone the way of the opposition recently. They say these decisions even themselves out over the course of the season. I'm not so sure Horn would concur.

The manner of home losses to Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion last month were bitter pills to swallow. When you are down battling and scrapping for every point, things can conspire against you. Or so it can seem. But Bonnyrigg have shown more often than not this season they are a match for any side in League Two.

Kerr Young is mobbed by his team-mates after his winner at Elgin. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

And yet despite all the doom and gloom that has engulfed New Dundas Park, Rose are still only 10 points off the pace of fourth-placed Annan, such is the competitive nature of Scottish football's fourth tier.

The victory at Elgin was just their second in the league so far in 2023. However, it could just turn out to be their most important, at least it feels that way. Of course, the club's immediate priority is to avoid finishing bottom of the pack and a two-legged final against the winners of the Highland/Lowland League if they are to preserve their SPFL status.

Saturday's man-of-the-match Lee Currie was restored to the starting line-up for the first time since two days before Christmas and his experience could prove pivotal in the middle of the park as we enter the final quarter of the season.