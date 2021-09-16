Arniston Rangers announce six new signings
Arniston Rangers have announced the signing of six new players.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:01 pm
The Gorebridge club, currently 11th in First Division Conference A of the East of Scotland League under joint managers Phil Alexander and Scott Steele, have unveiled centre-back Kevin Dunn, midfielders Melvin Sebastian and Ryan Moore, left-sided Chris Buchanan and attackers Craig Ferrier and Mike Kennedy.
Arniston, who have picked up form after losing their first four games of the season, are on league duty on Saturday, hosting Kirkcaldy & Dysart at Newbryes Park.