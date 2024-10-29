Madrid boycott sours ceremony as Rodri pips trio of Real players

Well, the backlash can’t be any worse than it was during the peak years of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Oh, the trolling and the hate mail that used to follow either of those two guys winning the Ballon D’Or was something to behold, as fanatics who had pledged themselves unwaveringly to Leo or CR7 hurled insults, vowed revenge and even demanded the dismissal of anyone voting AGAINST – they never saw as voting FOR anyone – their Chosen One. All part of what makes the whole thing so much fun.

For the thick end of two decades, it’s been a genuine privilege to play a small contributing role to a meticulously organised and scrupulously monitored voting process overseen by France Football. And petulant boycotts by sore losers notwithstanding, it’s almost incumbent on us jurors to defend our decisions.

Look, I love Rodri. Aye, even – or perhaps especially - after that soggy night at Hampden. He is gloriously talented, incredibly driven. And has a competitive edge that makes him utterly compelling to watch. More importantly, he plays football with a brilliance that few can match.

But context is everything. And you have to acknowledge the sheer improbability of what Bellingham achieved during his first season as a Real Madrid player. Circumstances were NOT aligned to make it all easy for him. At times, he put that Real team on his back and carried it.

The facts? Signing for the biggest club on the planet before he’d even turned 20, Bellingham took on Zinedine Zidane’s No.13 jersey. And then proceeded to exceed even the wildest expectations.

Asked to not only fill the jersey but help cover for the loss of Karim Benzema, the Englishman – most definitely NOT a centre forward – scored 13 goals in his first 13 games, starting away to Bilbao on day one of the season. Playing out of position as Carlo Ancelotti looked to cope with the departure of a wily, experienced, proven out-and-out striker who had provided such guaranteed threat at the top end of the Madrid team, Bellingham more than met the challenge.

Trophies followed, of course. A La Liga and Champions League double. Not to mention the Spanish Super Cup. Oh, and he was named La Liga Player of the Year. Before helping England all the way to the Euro 2024 Final. Scotland thanks him for not producing a winner in that clash with Spain, but we’d be churlish in the extreme not to recognise his crucial role in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Just to be clear, the guidance provided to everyone involved in this process – when to vote, the importance of keeping your decision secret etc – includes the following all-important line: “For the Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or, jurors must consider individual players’ performances during the designated football season before evaluating club and national team achievements, as well as the players’ football skills and ability and their sense of fair play during the season.”

Tick, tick, tick. And tick. Oh and, while we’re at it, let’s add another less official element to the voting criteria.

Over the years, whenever I’ve been struggling to decide between a couple of equally worthy candidates, one question usually provides a convenient tie-breaker. Which one of those guys provided the best/most jaw-dropping, reality-defying, laugh-out-loud moments of improbable brilliance? Who made you shake your head and say: “No way. He did NOT just do that …”

Whether it was scoring twice to turn his first Clasico appearance upside down, leading Real to a comeback 2-1 win at the Camp Nou, or netting with THAT injury time overhead kick to keep England in the tournament, this is a kid who seemed to embrace the big moment.

Forget what happened on Saturday night in Madrid. Ignore the fact that his club took the huff on the afternoon of the ceremony itself. Remember that this award is all about season 2023-24. And recognise that, on a list of superb footballers, Bellingham made a pretty compelling case to be declared first among equals.