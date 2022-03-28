Austria boss Franco Foda reveals he will quit after Scotland friendly

The head coach has taken responsibility for Austria’s failure to reach the World Cup finals after defeat to Wales in the play-off semi-final last Thursday.

After finishing behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel in their qualification group, Austria had the second chance of a play-off spot they earned in the Nations League.

However, Foda’s team lost 2-1 to Wales, their hopes ended by a Gareth Bale double at Cardiff City Stadium.

Franco Foda has announced his resignation as Austria manager

Tomorrow’s meeting at the Ernst Happel Stadion will be his last as national team boss after he revealed his intention to step down.

“I’ve been thinking a lot over the past few days,” Foda said when announcing his departure. “I finally made my decision yesterday evening.

“It was still rumoured that I might have had the option of extending my contract. But that didn’t matter to me anymore, because I took responsibility for [the failure].

“It was a great honuor for me to coach and work with this team. It was four and a half great years.

“My successor can look forward to a team with impeccable character that is good and has a lot of potential for development.”

The 55-year-old German has been in charge of Austria for four years, having previously managed Sturm Graz and Kaiserslautern.