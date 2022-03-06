Becky Galbraith the star for 'proud' Spartans boss in Edinburgh derby win over Hibs

Spartans striker Becky Galbraith celebrates her brace to defeat Hibs. Picture: Mark Brown

The 32-year-old striker scored either side of half-time to move McCulloch’s side up to fifth in the table and just three points behind their opponents.

Spartans boss McCulloch said: “What a performance and team – so proud of you all.”

Hibs boss Dean Gibson said: “We lost a battle. You’ve got to win battles to win football games. We’ve got to be a lot more physical and aggressive.”

Galbraith fires home her opener. Picture: Mark Brown

Galbraith netted her first of the afternoon after charging in on goal before firing under Hibs keeper Gabby English three minutes before the interval.

And the same player was at it again 20 minutes into the second half when the striker got her head on Sarah Marshall's corner to double the home side's lead.

Hibs huffed and puffed as they sought a route back into the game but couldn't find a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Hearts and bottom side Hamilton Accies played out a 1-1 draw at Oriam.

The Jambos remain just above their opponents in ninth but are eight points better off.

Aimee Anderson beat the offside trap to fire the hosts into an 18th-minute lead but Lauren Evans restored parity just ten minutes later.

And in SWPL 2, third-placed Boroughmuir Thistle lost out 2-1 to Glasgow Women at Meggetland.