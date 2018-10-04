Best Twitter reactions to SPFL moving Hearts v Celtic semi-final to Murrayfield

The Betfred Cup farrago took another twist on Wednesday when the SPFL confirmed that the Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic would be played at Murrayfield much to the dismay of Celtic. Scottish football fans lapped it up.

Let’s start with some sage advice:

@anAndyCoyle: “Stick the kettle on. Coming up after the break we’ve got “Why wasn’t there a ballot?” followed by “This ticket allocation doesn’t suit everyone”.”

Pat on the back for supporters:

@jamiekborthwick: “The League Cup U-turn is a victory for supporter pressure. Potential now for the largest domestic Scottish football attendance in nearly 30 years.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster switched the Betfred Cup semi-final between Hearts and Celtic to Murrayfield. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Celtic’s reaction did not go down well:

@odetoweeredbook: “Poor wee lambs having to travel less than 40 miles to a game that’s being played at a time when there’s loads of transport options and good connectivity into the ground. Imagine having to play a semi final outside of your home city on a Sunday! Burn the SPFL! Clearly anti Celtic!”

@jamb0skickback: “Has there ever been a ballot to decide semi venues in the past? Why on earth are Celtic so convinced that this was a reasonable suggestion?”

@OldAlarm: “Celtic question the neutrality of semi-final after a mere century of playing semi-finals in Glasgow.”

@craig_killie: “Celtic have played one fewer game than Hearts at Murrayfield in the last 5 years.”

[Referencing Brown’s disregard for Hampden] @DonaldsonESPN: “[May contain irony...] Scottish football chiefs pandering to Scott Brown and switching Celtic’s League Cup semi-final against Hearts from Hampden to Murrayfield. Big clubs get all the decisions once again. Disgraceful.”

@jasmtih1875: “Jim Traynor taken over Communications at Celtic?”

Or Rodgers’:

@TEnglishSport: “Brendan Rodgers saying Murrayfield is not a neutral venue. Number of current Hearts first teamers who’ve played there? I’m guessing three. This Celtic team are infinitely more familiar with Hampden than Hearts are with Murrayfield, but that’s ok?”

@ShaughanM: “Considering the topic of where the semi-finals should be played has generated countless weird takes, fair play to Brendan Rodgers for coming up with the oddest of them all.”

@mrewanmurray: “Unless I missed it, Brendan Rodgers had no concerns at all regarding LC semi final process five days ago. His biggest contribution then was a dig at Hearts re a bad pitch.”

A Celtic fan instilled some sense:

@TJDSBlog: “Doesn’t matter where we play the semi final, the result will be the same - us in the final. Let’s no make a drama out of this.”

Any Craig Levein references?

@RobbieSincIair: “Craig Levein has bottled getting Hearts to Hampden once again”

It has been a wonderful time for the Premiership’s Statement League:

@mcgowan_stephen: “Expect @LewisCumming to have an injury time addition to the SPFL statement league tonight. And it could be a corker.”

@LewisCumming: “Hearts title challenge gathers pace as they remain undefeated in the SPFL boardroom. An ideal 2 point deduction for fielding an ineligible player earlier on in the competition has been followed up with a home game in the semi. SP’s decision postponed until later date”

@LewisCumming: “The Club Statement League is a democratic organisation* which requires twitter polls to decide on discrepancies and anomalies

*run by a dictator”

Rangers must feel left out:

@DuncMcKay: “The p***ing and moaning from the other three have somehow made Rangers (Rangers!) look dignified. What a (tedious) riot this is. Having said that, toys out the pram over our third most important trophy shows that once again Scottish football is the only show in town.

“The Carabao Cup is for wee guys, the Betfred is for s**ggers”

@stramashes: “Incredible really that Rangers are the only club not (yet) to have released a statement about the semi-finals. what a season.”

And a new word has entered the Scottish football lexicon:

@Nareystoepoker: “‘Diktat’ is the new ‘concomitant’, isn’t it?”

@OnlyAnExcuse: “I asked Siri to look up diktat and ended up looking at some well decorated b***ies which were quite impressive so all is not lost.”

@Footballstewart: “Diktat sounds painful”

@AdamAbysswalker: “Seven years of Primary school. Six years of High School and nine Highers. Four years of University and an Honours degree after dozens of essays and a dissertation. 25% into a teaching Post Grad. Never heard the word #Diktat in my life. Utter nonsense.

@amckenzie54: “Looking forward to ibrox tomorrow night, hopefully we can get the ball moving and try diktat the play.”

