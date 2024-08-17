Blair Henderson netted both in Spartans 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend. Picture: William McGillivray.

Blair Henderson insists a mouthwatering Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash against top tier Ross County is Spartans reward for a fine start to their 2024/2025 campaign.

Dougie Samuel's men sealed their spot in the knockout stages of the competition after topping Group E ahead of Championship side Livingston and will now go head to head against the Staggies at Ainslie Park this afternoon.

The Capital outfit have also taken four points from a possible six in League Two and currently occupy third spot in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And striker Henderson, who has already notched four goals this season, is riding the crest of a wave.

The 30-year-old said: "We managed to sneak through which is great. I think we're only the second or third League Two side to qualify so that shows just how tough it is. But we done really well and got some good results so the icing on the cake is the chance to go up against a Premiership side in the last 16.

"At the start of the season going through from the group was something that wasn't spoken about in the dressing room. But for us to pull that off, particularly after losing the first game 3-0 to Dunfermline, you're saying 'that's it, we're not going to get through so let's just treat it as pre-season', but we then picked up wins against Cove and Forfar and you're going into the final match against Livingston with a chance.

"We're under no illusion how difficult this afternoon is going to be. They're a top side, the gap between the teams is quite clear to see, but we'll give it everything we've got and it's football so you just never know. We've had a couple of big teams come to Ainslie Park over the last couple of seasons - like Dundee United and Hearts - and we always seem to do well. Hopefully being at home will help us and we can put on a show for the fans."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson insists he no longer sets any personal goals and is just enjoying his football.

He added: "I used to set a lot of targets but I stay away from that now. I try and just enjoy it more. I'm always trying to score one in two games, that's a good place to be. To be honest I'd much rather win something this year with the stage I'm at in my career."