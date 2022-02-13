Blair Henderson: Spartans striker extends his lead at top of the scoring charts with sixth goal in three games

Spartans striker Blair Henderson scored a brace against Gretna, taking his tally for the season to 29 goals. Picture: Mark Brown

The 6ft 4in frontman took his tally for the season to 25 in the league and 29 goals in all competitions with a brace as Spartans came from behind to beat Gretna 2-1 at a rain-soaked Ainslie Park on Saturday.

After coming through the youth ranks at Dunfermline and having spells at East Fife, Annan, Bonnyrigg Rose, Berwick Rangers and Stirling Albion, Henderson scored 54 goals in 89 appearances over three season at Edinburgh City before making the move to Spartans last summer.

It was a big coup for Dougie Samuel, and it has paid off in spades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel picked Jack Newman in goal against Gretna after securing another loan deal from Dundee United and gave under-20s striker Mackenzie Scott an opportunity to impress from the bench.

Only a fine fingertip save denied the young striker a dream debut goal.

Robbie Ivison put Gretna in front before Henderson drilled home an equaliser before half time and combined with Allan Smith to fire home the winner midway dearly in the second half. Spartans remain second, seven points behind leaders Bonnyrigg Rose, who have three games in hand.

Message from the editor