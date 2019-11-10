Bold tactic pays off as Edinburgh City secure a point

Rabin Omar of Elgin City is challenged by Jordan Sinclair, right

Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh admitted he threw caution to the wind as his players fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Elgin City.

The Morayshire outfit looked on course to leave Ainslie Park with all three points having gone ahead through Kane Hester’s neat finish a minute before the half-time interval.

However, the Citizens got their rewards when substitute Allan Smith stroked home the equaliser six minutes from time following Blair Henderson’s pass. The Capital side have slipped five points off the pace of League Two leaders Cove Rangers after their 1-0 victory over Stirling Albion, but McDonaugh was satisfied his side were able to pick up something for their endeavours.

“We weren’t at our best but Elgin played well,” he said. “I thought we started the game better but Elgin looked threatening on the counter-attack and we didn’t deal with that well enough. We played better in the last half hour. I subbed on forwards to throw everything at them to try and get something out of the game and it worked with Smith scoring a cracking goal.

“We have to take the positives out of the game as while we were not at our best, we came back and showed great character to get a point when we could have lost.

“We were up against a good team who have been on a good run and will push for a play-off place I am sure.

“We’ll have another

good week’s training and prepare for Albion Rovers this weekend.”

Edinburgh City: McAdams, Stewart, Balatoni, Kane, L Henderson (Crane 74), McIntyre (Smith 59), Laird, Handling, Sinclair (B Henderson 67), Harris, Shepherd. Subs not used: Brown, Beveridge, Court, Watson.

Elgin City: McHale, Cooper, McDonald, Bronsky, Spark, Omar, Cameron, Dingwall, MacKay (McHardy 73), Hester (O’Keefe 79), Sutherland. Subs not used: Sopel, MacEwan, Wilson, Aitken, Hoban.

Referee: Graham Beaton.