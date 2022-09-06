Bo'ness and Linlithgow football round-up
The two local East of Scotland sides picked up wins at the weekend, with our Lowland League representatives losing a five goal thriller at home.
In the East of Scotland (EOS) Premier Division, Linlithgow Rose saw off Jeanfield Swifts 4-2 at home.
The Prestonfield side now sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Penicuik Athletic.
While in the Third Division, Bo’ness Athletic continued their impressive start to the season with a 11-0 victory at Harthill Royal.
They are second in the table, a point behind Livingston United (the only side to beat them this season), but with two games in hand on the West Lothian team.
Unfortunately, Bo’ness United lost 3-2 at home against Open Goal Broomhill in the Scottish Lowland League. This defeat sees them slip to ninth in the 19 team league.
This Saturday it’s South Challenge Cup second round action for all three local sides.
Linlithgow Rose host Oakley, Bo’ness United welcome Thorniewood United and Bo’ness Athletic visit Lochgelly Albert.
Meanwhile, Mark Stowe says he owes it to his Linlithgow Rose team-mates for his blistering start to the season. Stowe was the standout performer in the EOS last season, bagging 43 goals in his first season with the Prestonfield club. He’s carried his form into the new campaign with 15 goals already from their first eight games.
He said: “I really enjoy it at Linlithgow, I have loved every minute. The group of boys, it’s probably the best changing room I have ever been in.”