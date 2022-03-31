Bo’ness Athletic striker Scott Sinclair tops scoring charts with milestone strike
Bo’ness Athletic striker Scott Sinclair has reached a half century of goals for the season.
The frontman, whose 50th goal came away to Newtongrange Star in a 5-1 League Cup win last weekend, leads the way in the combined East of Scotland and Lowland League scoring charts with 50 goals in all competitions this season. Teammate Tiwi Daramloa is second with 42 goals, meaning the striker partners are on course to share more than 100 goals between them this season.
Their team are top of Conference League X.
The scoring charts have David Grant of Dunpace in third place with 38 goals, with Grieg Spence of Hillfield Swifts on 37, Stuart Love of Oakley on 35, Linlithgow’s Mark Stowe on 34 and leith Athletic frontman Kayne Paterson on 33.
Spartans striker Blair Henderson, signed from Edinburgh City last summer, is the top marksman at a Lowland League club with 32 goals this season.