Bo'ness United boss Max Christie hails hat-trick hero Alassan Jones after demolition of Hearts B

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first half treble by Stockholm-born former Dundee United youth player Jones – allied to a Tom Grant goal – had the BUs 4-0 ahead in a first half which could have been even more profitable for the hosts had Declan Hughes’ penalty not rebounded back off the woodwork.

The game, which saw a 10-minute delay in play after Jambos keeper Liam McFarlane sustained a neck injury after making the challenge on Jamie Hamilton which led to the spot kick award and later being taken to hospital, eventually saw Steven Naismith’s outplayed visitors pull one back in the dying minutes through Murray Thomas.

Referring to the outstanding contribution by summer signing Jones which has helped Bo’ness reach second in the table with 13 points from five league fixtures, boss Christie told the Falkirk Herald: “Alassan has started well. He was full-time at Dundee United for three years and was released from there and he was really playing at a level below himself for Haddington last year I felt, having been at Berwick Rangers, Livingston on trial and Bonnyrigg and not really getting what I felt was a fair crack of the whip.

Bo'ness United players mob Alassan Jones after second goal of his hat-trick. Picture: Alan Murray

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has played at a high level and he’s a very athletic boy with good feet.”

On his team’s commanding first-half display, Christie added: “We played well. We were quite direct, got on the ball, played off the strikers quite well although Hearts still had a fair bit of the ball. They are good young players who can pass well.

"But our keeper never had many saves to make and we should have scored another two or three in the second half."

United now face a top-of-the-table clash at leaders East Kilbride – who have a maximum 15 points from five games – this Saturday.

Alassan Jones' opening goal hits the Hearts B net

Christie said: "It’s a good start that’s all. We’ve won a few games, played well in patches and have a massive game this weekend. We can go top if we beat East Kilbride. They are a bit of a benchmark.

"I’m of the opinion that whoever beats East Kilbride has got a right chance of winning the league because they have strength in depth and are a good side. It will be a real test for us.”