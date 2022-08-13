Bo'ness United boss "not getting carried away" ahead of Hearts B test

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lowland League clash kicks off at 3pm, after United’s 2-0 EOS Qualifying Cup win at Vale of Leithen last Saturday, thanks to goals from Jamie Hamilton and Dan Watt. The team currently sit third in the Lowland League table, two points behind leaders Rangers B, with a game in hand.

Manager Max Christie is happy with the start his team has made to the season, including last Saturday’s cup win. He said: “We were a bit messy in possession, but it was a comfortable win and we should have scored more goals.

"We are not getting carried away, in the league we have beat Edinburgh United, Cumbernauld Colts, Caledonian Braves and drew with University of Stirling, so we have won three games of football against teams in Edinburgh United and Cumbernauld Colts that are not the biggest, strongest teams in the league, however they both beat us last season, so they are good wins, no doubt we are happy with the start.”

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie is happy with his side's start to the season but is "not getting carried away". Photo by Alan Murray.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Hearts’ B team, Christie admitted he is looking forward to his players taking on the youngsters.

He said: "It’s a great test for a young professional footballer in an academy coming to play against men who have had good careers and it’s a big test for them, physically and having less time on the ball.

"All academy players have never played for points, never played in this league, obviously with that set-up, so I would think they will enjoy it.