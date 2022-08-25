Bo'ness United in narrow loss at league leaders as Linlithgow grab away win
Bo’ness United lost for the first time in the Lowland League this season away to table toppers East Kilbride on Saturday, going down 1-0.
The breakthrough for the hosts came on 37 minutes when a ball played out wide was knocked further forward then picked up on the edge of the box at pace by Elliot who carried the ball into the box and slotted it into the bottom corner.
East Kilbride nearly doubled their lead early in the second half when they hit the bar.
Bo’ness United made a late push for an equaliser, with Jamie McCormack coming closest, having a shot blocked inside the six yard box, but East Kilbride held on to win.
The hosts stay top, with the visitors dropping to third thanks to Rangers B’s 5-2 win at Dalbeattie Star.
United are back in league action on Saturday at Newtown Park against eighth placed Tranent. The match against the East Lothian side kicking off at 3pm.
Elsewhere, Linlithgow Rose were victorious at Sauchie in the East of Scotland Premier Division, with a morale-boosting 4-2 away victory.
Rose goals from Gary Thom, Mark Stowe and Alan Sneddon put the visitors into a commanding 3-0 lead, with Sauchie pulling one back before half-time.
Into the second half, the hosts struck again to make it 2-3, before the visitors secured all three points thanks to a goal from Alan Docherty.
This Saturday, Linlithgow Rose welcome St Cuthbert Wanderers to Prestonfield (kick-off 3pm) for their Scottish Cup first preliminary round tie.