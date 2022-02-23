Bonnyrigg Rose just 90 minutes away from securing play-off spot for promotion to the SPFL

A win at Edinburgh University on Saturday coupled with East Kilbride losing at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers would get the job done.

With Rangers and Celtic B teams prevented from gaining promotion, only East Kilbride or Spartans can stop Rose booking a showdown with the Highland League champions – with the winners taking on the bottom club in League 2.

One more Bonnyrigg win would take Spartans out of the equation.

Celebrations for Bonnyrigg after Neil Martyniuk breaks the deadlock from the penalty spot against Bo’ness United last Saturday. Picture: Joe Gilhooley

However, even if Rose do clinch that coveted play-off place, Robbie Horn’s side will still have plenty to occupy them between now and the play-offs in May.

The Rose gaffer is still focused on winning the title itself, there are cup ties to come and players will be angling for places in the play-offs when they come around.

While taking nothing for granted, Horn says it’s important for his players to maintain their momentum.

He said: “We just want to get it done as quickly as we can, and once we've confirmed the play-off place, we want to win the league as well.

"We don't want to finish second to Celtic or Rangers. We want to go ahead and win it, which puts you in a good frame of mind going into the play-offs.

"We've obviously got cup games as well and we'd have to wait and see what happens regarding the Lowland League Cup because there's potential that we don't have to play in it if we're the champion club.

"That's something we need to think about if we were to get it sealed before that comes round.

"But we have other cup games to play as well.

"We have Arthurlie in the South Challenge Cup and potentially if we win there, we could have three other ties, so there are plenty of games to keep us ticking over and with the carrot of the play-offs at the end of it.”

If Horn’s players ever needed a warning against complacency, it came in last week’s 5-1 cup KO at Gala, but they bounced back to beat Bo’ness 3-0.

Horn said: “We just approached it in the wrong manner. There were no excuses. Their attitude wasn't right and they got turned over, but we got a reaction out of them against Bo’ness.”

