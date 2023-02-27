Bonnyrigg have issued an immediate ban to an individual supporter and issued an apology to Stenhousemuir for an alleged racist remark directed at one of the visiting players. A separate investigation is also under way into an alleged homophobic remark made towards a Bonnyrigg player from within the Stenhousemuir support.

The Midlothian club said in a statement that it would “not tolerate such incidents” and thanked Stenhousemuir and their chairman Iain McMenemy for their “full co-operation and assistance”. An appeal has been made to supporters of both clubs for more evidence. Bonnyrigg are understood to have quickly identified the individual alleged to have made racist remarks, while Stenhousemuir are appealing to their own fans to identify those responsible for homophobic language. The clubs have been working together on what Stenhousemuir describe as “two extremely disappointing incidents”.

Bonnyrigg treasurer and head of media Brendan Parkinson said in a statement: “A ban has been issued to an individual with immediate effect for using racist language. If you were at the game and want to assist us with our on-going investigation into the homophobic language used, you can email either us or Stenhousemuir in the strictest of confidence. I would like to thank Iain McMenemy and Stenhousemuir football club for their full co-operation and assistance.

Bonnyrigg Rose have issued an immediate ban to a spectator. Picture: Simon Wootton / SNS

“Our club is proud to have players, committee, staff and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs throughout the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game. We will not tolerate such incidents and would like to remind all supporters of our unacceptable conduct and ground regulation policies.”

Stenhousemuir said in a statement: “Quite simply, there is no place whatsoever for any racist or homophobic abuse in football. This will never be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly and severely.

“We are grateful to Bonnyrigg for their apology regarding the racist remark directed at one of our players from the home support. We would like to offer our own sincere apology to Bonnyrigg Rose FC, and the player concerned, for the homophobic remark that was shouted during the game from within the Stenhousemuir support.

“Having been made aware of these incidents, we will be initiating an immediate investigation to try to identify those responsible for the homophobic remark so that we can take the appropriate action. In this regard, we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information at all, to contact the club.