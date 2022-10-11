Bonnyrigg Rose back to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Annan

Goals either side of half-time from George Hunter and Kieran Mitchell handed the hosts a deserved victory, a result that sees them move up to sixth in cinch League Two.

Defeats to Elgin, Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir and Albion Rovers had seen Robbie Horn's men slip down to the lower echelons of Scottish football's fourth tier despite a promising start.

Both sides had created a couple of half chances before Hunter notched his first of the campaign with a terrific glancing header into the far corner.

George Hunter scored Bonnyrigg's opener and set up the second. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Lewis Hunter fired wide as the visitors went in search of an equaliser before Tommy Goss headed straight at Mark Weir in the Rose goal.

Hunter saw another effort curl wide from just outside the box as the Midlothian outfit headed in at the interval with a slender lead.

The former Newtongrange Star striker had another pop shortly after the restart, this time seeing his effort fly over the crossbar, but Rose did grab their second though and Hunter turned provider in the 65th minute to send Kieran Mitchell through on goal and the youngster showed great composure to beat Greg Fleming in the Galabankies' goal.

Rose went in search of a third to kill the game off but the brave Fleming twice denied Callum Connolly adding his name to scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad