Bonnyrigg Rose bolster squad for new season with third new signing

The Midlothian club have signed teenage defender Josh Grigor on a short-term deal after his release from Stenhousemuir, while midfielder Zak Khan has been also promoted to the first team squad from the under-20s.

Both came on as triallists against Hearts on Saturday, with Grigor featuring in all of Rose’s friendlies so far. He came through the ranks at Hearts and Hamilton before joining Stenhousemuir and spent last season on loan at East of Scotland League side Syngenta.

Horn is happy with his experienced squad, retaining the vast majority from last season’s memorable Lowland League title winning and promotion season. But is still looking for one or two more additions.

Josh Grigor has signed for Bonnyrigg Rose after a successful trial period following his release from Stenhousemuir. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

He has signed veteran striker Kevin Smith from East Fife and promising midfielder Conor Doan from Stirling University, but does not have the budget that can match other clubs in League 2. One target is understood to have slipped through the net because he was offered more than £250 a week elsewhere.

Asked if he was still looking to bring anyone else in, Horn replied: “One or two potentially. We’re a wee bit thin on the ground in different positions, so if someone better comes along and meets our budget then we are trying to improve the squad as much as we possibly can.