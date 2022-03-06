Bonnyrigg Rose boss hails players for 'heart and character´ in tale of two penalties

Lewis Turner smashes his penalty in off the underside of the bar to give Bonnyrigg the decisive goal against previously unbeaten Arthurlie. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Rose goalkeeper Mark Weir saved a penalty before Lewis Turner smashed in a spot kick in off the bar at the other end to earn Bonnyrigg a hard-fought victory.

They were put under pressure by an Arthurlie team flying at the top of the West of Scotland League First Division. But Rose ended their two club records of 22 consecutive wins and 30 games undefeated.

Horn said: “It was a really tough game and it’s what we expected. They’re unbeaten all season and we’ve made changes as well to give boys game tie. Fair play to the boys, they showed plenty of heart and character.”

Lewis Turner celebrates after smashing home his match-winning penalty. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS