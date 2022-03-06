Bonnyrigg Rose boss hails players for 'heart and character´ in tale of two penalties
Robbie Horn praised his much-changed Bonnyrigg Rose team for the “heart and character” they showed to hold off Arthurlie and reach thelast eight of the South Challenge Cup.
Rose goalkeeper Mark Weir saved a penalty before Lewis Turner smashed in a spot kick in off the bar at the other end to earn Bonnyrigg a hard-fought victory.
They were put under pressure by an Arthurlie team flying at the top of the West of Scotland League First Division. But Rose ended their two club records of 22 consecutive wins and 30 games undefeated.
Horn said: “It was a really tough game and it’s what we expected. They’re unbeaten all season and we’ve made changes as well to give boys game tie. Fair play to the boys, they showed plenty of heart and character.”
Rose will face Dundonald Bluebell or Tranent in the quarter-finals. They can wrap up the Lowland League title with a win at Berwick Rangers on Saturday.