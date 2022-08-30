Bonnyrigg Rose boss hails supporters as season ticket sales pass impressive milestone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of 1,054 watched Rose return to winning ways with a 1-0 defeat of Stirling Albion on Saturday, their third victory from their opening five matches since making the step up from the Lowland League and their third home match with over 1,000 fans in attendance.

It also match presented supporters with the last chance to snap up a season ticket for this season, with the final number reaching an impressive total of 512.

“That's three games in a row where we have had over 1,000 here, it is incredible,” said Horn. “The backing we have had from the supporters is unbelievable. It comes from the players as well, that the success they have had is starting to breed people coming to watch us play. When we had to defend at the end of the game on Saturday, they got right behind us which was great.”

Captain Jonny Stewart was left on the bench against Stirling, with Lee Currie taking the armband. Horn, who hopes to welcome back defenders Dean Brett and Kerr Young from injury soon, is pleased with the competition for places.

He continued: “It's a strong squad and everyone probably thinks in their own right that they should be playing. I had to make changes. We had a couple of injuries and there were a couple of other decisions I had to make. Everyone has to react in the right manner and work hard to get themselves back in the team if they are not in it.

“Bob [Wilson] probably looked at it and thought he should have played. He was probably disappointed. I spoke to him before the game and said to him ‘you have to show me on the park why you should be playing every week’ and he did that to be fair to him. I thought the back three were outstanding.

“I am hoping that Kerr [Young] and Dean Brett aren't that far away. Kieran [McGachie] has a bit of bone bruising so we need to see how that settles down. He's a big player for us, there is no doubt about that, but we managed to get a result without him. To their credit, the two strikers were excellent. I asked for a performance from them, Geo in particular, and he delivered, he probably deserved a goal but that's the George Hunter we want to see."

Rose sit second, five points behind league leaders Dumbarton who have a 100% record since making the drop down from League One. Next up for Horn's side is a trip to Elgin City this weekend, followed by Annan Athletic at home.

Horn added: "Dumbarton are on a wee run, but you can see other results with teams beating each other that there are no easy games and we need to adjust to that.

“We have been at a level whereby we were winning just about every week, and there were maybe four or five games where we had to raise our game. That's no disrespect to teams in the Lowland League, but now we have be right at it in every game.”

