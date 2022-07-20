Bonnyrigg Rose boss hails team's resilience after coming close to upsetting Falkirk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League 1 visitors picked up an extra point at New Dundas Park after winning the penalty shootout 4-2 at the of 90 minutes, but despite the disappointing end Horn was proud of the way his team hauled themselves back into the game after being on the ropes for the first half hour.

Rose could still qualify on second place from their group with victory away to Morton on Saturday.

Callum Morrison, Falkirk’s biggest threat on the night, put the League 1 in front, but Lewis Turner equalised with a penalty before half time. The second half could have gone either way, Rose nearly snatching victory in injury time when Conar Doan was denied by Falkirk keeper PJ Morrison.

Bonnyrigg Rose goalscorer Lewis Turner challenges Falkirk's Steve Hetherington at New Dundas Park. Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Rose keeper Michael Andrews saved Callum Morrison’s spot kick in the shoot-out, but Rose striker George Hunter’s effort was also kept out and Kevin Smith skied his attempt over the bar.

“They started really well and played with real intensity,” said Horn, who made a number of changes to his team. “We just had to dig in and you’re going to have to do that against full-time teams.

“We grew into the game and second half I though we put in a very good performance and could have sneaked it at the end as well.”

Falkirk dominated possession for the first half hour and led thanks to Morrison’s ninth-minute free-kick. It was well struck right-footed with precision rather than power, finding the bottom corner low to Michael Andrews’ right.

Rose kept a decent enough shape but were pinned back by Falkirk’s slick passing and fluid movement.

They turned the tide by managing to upset the League 1 side’s rhythm in the last 15 minutes of the half and got their reward.

They did so by making the game ugly, getting in Falkirk’s faces and pushing up. Playing more direct balls into targetman Kieran McGachie, Rose forced a series of corners and free-kicks to change the momentum and put the visitors under pressure.

It paid off in a crowded box when Stewart’s attempted cross struck Morrison on the hand from close range. Turner dispatched the penalty with confidence.

The Rose midfielder had a claim for another handball in the box turned down early in the second-half, Rose picking up where they left off. There was more aggression and intensity about Horn’s team after the break. They played to their strengths rather than allowing Falkirk to dictate.

But the visitors remained dangerous, Morrison highlighting just that by outmuscling Dean Brett on the left flank and cutting in to pull out a smart stop from Andrews.

Falkirk had a good penalty claim of their own turned down when Oliver fell to the turf after skipping past Doan.

With both teams going for the win ands the game stretching out, it got a bit spicy at times and there were chances at either end.

Andrews made another fine stop to deny Morrison from distance, but the best of them fell to Rose summer signing Conor Doan in an injury time counter-attack. After a neat one-two with George Hunter his shot was superbly saved by PJ Morrison, taking the group tie into penalties.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrew; Young, Grigor, Doan; Brett, R Gray (Martyniuk 90), Stewart, Hall (Smith 66), Barrett; McGachie (Hunter 70), Turner (Connolly 70). Subs: Weir, Wilson, Hancock, Khan, S Gray, Smith.

Falkirk: Morrison; Mackie, McGinn, Henderson (Sneddon 22); Williamson, Yeats, Nesbitt (Wilson 74), Hetherington (McGuffie 63), McCann; Morrison, Oliver. Subs: Martin, Ross, Connolly, Carroll.

Referee: Ross Hardie