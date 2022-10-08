Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn admits his players are short on confidence after fourth straight defeat

The defeat - Rose's fourth on the trot - also saw substitute Bradley Barrett sent off with 13 minutes remaining at Cliftonhill for a second bookable offence.

Following an encouraging start to life in League Two, the Midlothian outfit are now seventh and just two points above bottom-of-the-table Forfar Athletic.

The Coatbridge men gained the initiative after 15 minutes from Luke Graham's corner before the hosts doubled their lead from the penalty spot as Charlie Reilly slotted beyond Mark Weir.

Lee Currie scored a fantastic free-kick but Rose succumbed to defeat at Cliftonhill. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

However, the visitors responded immediately through Lee Currie's superb free-kick to send Rose in 2-1 down at the break.

And, despite a spirted effort in the second half which saw them go close on numerous occasions, they Midlothian club were unable to salvage a point.

Rose must now look to get back on track when they welcome Annan to New Dundas Park on Tuesday night.

"We've got to start games better," Horn said afterwards. "We've spoken about it often enough and I don't know if you talk about it too much it plants something in your head. We need to stop giving away cheap goals which we've been doing to give ourselves a chance in games.

