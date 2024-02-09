Robbie Horn celebrates Bonnyrigg's winning goal against Falkirk in the last round

The Rosey Posey head north to the Granite City tomorrow for a mouthwatering Scottish Cup fifth-round clash against top-flight hosts Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock was earlier this week appointed interim-manager at the Dons following the dismissal of Barry Robson.

The 75-year-old Yorkshireman has a wealth of experience and has managed at the top level for more than two decades. He has previously announced his retirement on more than one occasion but has always been coaxed back to the touchline. Warnock has always expressed a burning ambition to manage in Scotland and now he has been given that opportunity.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting Neil," Horn told the Evening News. "When we faced Hibs in the Scottish Cup, Neil Lennon was the manager at the time but there wasn't really a lot of interaction after the game so I think Neil Warnock is a slightly different character, up for a chat and whatever else.

"He comes across that way. He's been a legend of the British game for a number of years as a manager so it will be great to come up against him and see what his antics are like on the touchline. Hopefully we'll share a few laughs after but you can only learn from these calibre of people.

"Aberdeen have changed their shape a wee bit since Barry Robson left so it will be interesting to see what they do. It's Neil Warnock's first proper game in charge so he will be eager for a win. I reckon it will be a strong XI we face.

"For me it's important the players enjoy the occasion, it's a special day for the club. Looking back to the game against Hibs in 2017, the build-up was great but on the day I don't think we did ourselves justice and that was a frustration of mine. We have to give as good account of ourselves as we possibly can."

Rose warmed up for tomorrow's clash with a well-earned 2-0 win over Elgin on Tuesday night, a result that leaves them in fifth spot in Scottish football's fourth tier. The club are well placed to challenge for a promotional play-off berth and Horn added: "We were disappointed not to get the three points against Stranraer last weekend so it was good to follow that up with a really important three points on Tuesday night.

"From our point of view this season has always been about consolidating our position in League Two but we're only six points off Dumbarton in fourth. It's also so tight below us so as well so it's imperative we get to that position where we're safe.

"There's no pressure going into this weekend. We needed to get the Elgin game out the way first. We hadn't spoken about it until the full-time whistle but the excitement is now building.

"It's a different kettle of fish when you're playing these teams away from home. If the game was at New Dundas I'd be a wee bit more relaxed than I am but what will be will be. You never know in football, if you get a bit of luck on the day and decisions go your way, they have an off-day, there's no reason why we can't cause an upset.