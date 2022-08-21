Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn dumbfounded by shock defeat to Albion Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors arrived at New Dundas Park without a point from their opening three matches, but raised their game against the title favourites thanks to goals either side of the interval.

Rose captain Jonny Stewart inadvertently turned in winger Charlie Reilly's low ball across goal for the opener after 23 minutes, before Reilly killed off any hopes of a home comeback with Rovers’ second with five minutes remaining.

The home side created very little in the way of chances, with goalkeeper Jack Leighfield just fielding shots from range.

Ross Gray goes on the attack against Albion Rovers in front of an impressive 1,057 crowd at New Dundas Park. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a poor performance from us,” said Horn. “We have to credit the opposition as well, they came with a game plan and they thoroughly deserved to win the game.

“We just weren’t at it from start to finish to be perfectly honest. It was just one of those games for us. I have never seen us not create an opportunity in a game, but we never created anything at all.

“I have absolutely no idea what happened. When we are playing poorly sometimes we are still able to create opportunities and maybe dig something out but we didn't manage to do that. To their credit, they managed the game really well and the second goal just killed the game off.

“Their three league games that they had before, they probably should have taken points from them. They didn't deserve to lose the three games.

Scott Gray is tackled by Albion's Callum Wilson. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“There is no easy games in this league, so you have to be at it every single game. Otherwise you will get beat. We are very disappointed, it's been a good start for us, but we will take it on the chin and get ready for next week."

Up next for Rose – who sit third after four games – behind Dumbarton on top spot and East Fife in second place, is Stirling Albion who visit New Dundas Park this Saturday.

Bonnyrigg Rose winger Bradley Barrett skips past an Albion Rovers. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS