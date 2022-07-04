It’s only six weeks since Bonnyrigg’s last match of last season – their South Challenge Cup final with Auchinleck Talbot – but Horn says excitement at the coming campaign is already mounting.

He said: "The response we've had from sponsors, local businesses wanting to get involved in the football club and supporters has been fantastic.

"We've sold well over 400 season tickets and are hoping to get up to 500 for the start of the season, which I think is incredible for a club at our level of football, so a massive thanks to the supporters for getting behind us.

Robbie Horn has led Bonnyrigg Rose into League 2 for first time

"It's unbelievable; people I don't know are coming up to me in the street and wanting to speak about Bonnyrigg and talk about what signings we've made. It's just created so much interest.”

Rose kicked off their pre-season schedule on Saturday with a 2-1 win at former Lowland League rivals Civil Service Strollers.

That’s followed by a match at Musselburgh on Tuesday and a glamour friendly against Hearts at Tynecastle the following Saturday.

That’s the weekend the Premier Sports Cup kicks off, but with five-team groups Rose take their turn sitting the action out while Hearts are not playing in the group stages due to their European commitments.

Bonnyrigg’s first cup match is away to Clyde on Wednesday, July 13, and that’s followed by the televised clash with Hibernian at New Dundas Park the following Sunday before matches with Falkirk at home and Morton away.

Horn has kept the bulk of last season’s squad in place but is delighted to have added former East Fife striker Kevin Smith.

He said: “"He's an experienced player who knows the lower leagues and right away you can see he's a top player and a great character. He's a brilliant signing for us.

"He did very well for East Fife and it's his testimonial year so you can tell from that he's a loyal guy.

"Right away he's settled in very well with the players and he's going to be a massive player for us.