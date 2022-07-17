Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn explains his 'frustration´ after defeat by Hibs

Bonnyrigg pride themselves on their defensive stability. Doing the simple things well, being well organised and keeping a good shape are what the Lowland League champions are all about.

That’s why “frustration” was the manager’s principle emotion after the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Hibs in front of a 2,400 all-ticket sellout crowd at New Dundas Park.

Taking on Hibs in front of the TV cameras in another landmark match in the club’s history was always going to be a big ask, but the magnitude of the occasion was never going to be an excuse that would wash with Horn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnyrigg striker Kevin Smith gets wrong side of Ryan Porteous to lob David Marshall and make it 2-1 in first-half injury time. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Bonnyrigg conceded after just a minute and 43 seconds after failing to clear their lines and were on the ropes for the first 15 minutes. After establishing a foothold, the concession of two more goals in first-half injury time, either side of Kevin Smith’s superbly-taken goal, left Rose with too much to do.

But for Aiden McGeady’s penalty miss and three good saves by goalkeeper Mark Weir, Rose would have been more than 3-1 down at the break. They regrouped during the interval, however, and made a much better fist of it in the second half.

“I’m a wee bit frustrated,” said Horn. “We didn’t give ourselves a chance with the goals that we gave away. The goals we gave away were really poor and not like us, first half especially.

“There could have been another couple of goals to be fair. Mark has made some really good saves in the first half.

Robbie Horn and Lee Johnson share a joke before their Premier Sports Cup clash at New Dundas Park. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“We just weren’t at our best in the first half, but we got a wee bit of hope. It was a great finish from Kev, but then we go and give away another cheap goal. So, I’m frustrated because I think we’re better than that.

“Second half, we did OK and kept our shape. They didn’t really threaten us that much. Hibs have got great movement in the forward areas. Henderson and McGeady were causing us problems, getting into pockets. Melkersen worked really hard as well. It was a very strong Hibs team as well, so it’s a good fitness exercise for us.”

Bonnyrigg won’t face players of that calibre again – for a while at least. They have already shown they are more than capable of competing as an SPFL club by beating League 1 Clyde away from home in their opening Premier Sports Cup group game last week.

They will fancy their chances of causing an upset when Falkirk, another League 1 side, come to New Dundas Park on Wednesday and will hope to make life difficult for Morton when visiting the Championship club in their final group fixture. After that they can look forward to playing against League 2 teams who are at their level.“We’re still trying to use it as pre-season and get ourselves ready for the league campaign starting, but we want to win,” added Horn. “We gave a good account of ourselves against Clyde.“I think if we can cause an upset on Wednesday night [against Falkirk], who knows, maybe we could qualify from the group as well, so there’s a lot at stake.”