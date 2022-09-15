Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn explains need and demand for new standards

Boss Robbie Horn says they are starting to be more professional off the pitch, and hopes it will pay dividends on it.

Rose lost 2-0 to Elgin City last time out and are back on the road on Saturday when they visit unbeaten league leaders Dumbarton at the Rock.

It is the scene of one of Rose’s best-ever results six years ago, when Adam Nelson’s stunner shocked the then Championship club in the Scottish Cup.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn is raising the level of professionalism

“We are enjoying facing new teams and the challenges it is bringing,” said Horn. “We have realised that everyone needs to be a wee bit better, and that includes myself as the manager and the coaching staff. We are trying to be a bit more professional in everything we do.

“The players have realised that themselves over the past few weeks, and they are looking fitter and sharper. We are up to the levels where we should be and hopefully we can take that onto the pitch.

“We were riding a crest of a wave those first few games, but it’s been a bit of a reality check recently and an adjustment in expectation levels for everybody just to see where we are at.

“This isn’t easy, that’s for sure. If you are not at your best, then you will get turned over and you have to be more consistent. In the Lowland League we got away with not playing at our best at times and still got a result.”

He added: “We understand it will be a difficult task, Dumbarton have started really well in the league, they have got themselves off to a flyer with six wins.