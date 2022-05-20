Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn explains squad plan and budget for jump up to SPFL League 2

At least 16 players have already signed new contracts for next season, with a couple still understood to be considering their options.

Another couple of players have also been out on loan at other clubs all season, while Sean Brown has been on loan at Rose from East Fife since January.

Horn hopes to keep everyone who has contributed to the club’s promotion this season.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn wants to retain every member of his current squad for the step up to League 2

He explained: “As we got to the end of the season I just thought we need to retain every player. We can’t leave anyone behind.

“There are a couple of players who need to make their minds up about things. But now that we’ve made the step up and been promoted, we’ll need to sit down with committee members and discuss what we’re going to do for next season, planning ahead.”

Continuity and experience has served Horn well over recent seasons, so he has no urge to change his winning formula.

The core of his current squad won the east region junior Superleague five years ago before switching to and winning the East of Scotland League in 2018/19.

They finished second and third in their first two seasons in the Lowland League, both curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, before winning the title this season.

Although some new signings are expected, Horn warned that the club won’t have the level of financial backing enjoyed by Kelty Hearts and Cove Rangers when they made the step up.

He insisted: “I think we can compete in League 2. But we’ll not have the financial backing that other clubs have had when they have gone up, the likes of Kelty or Cove.

“We’re a different animal. These teams have been financially backed. We can’t do that. Simple as that. We’re reliant on generating money from supporters, season tickets and being successful on Scottish Cup runs as well.”