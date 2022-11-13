George Hunter's strike in the third minute of added on time cancelled out Jaden Ferguson's 76th-minute opener at Station Park. A point for the visitors keeps them two points clear of their bottom-of-the-table opponents and brings to an end a run of three straight defeats. Mikey Andrews was given the nod in the Rose goal with Mark Weir dropping to the bench, but the former could do nothing to prevent Ferguson finding the bottom corner with 14 minutes remaining. But the New Dundas Park outfit kept plugging away and got their just rewards through Hunter's astute finish into the top corner on the turn.

"I'm delighted because I thought we deserved something out of the game," manager Horn said afterwards, "The first half was fairly even but in the second half we were probably the team in the ascendency. We had a lot of set-pieces but we didn't work the goalkeeper enough. The goal was disappointing to lose but the players showed plenty of character to come back and they kept plugging away. We've taken plenty criticism over the last few weeks and that's part and parcel of football. But I think we showed against Forfar that we're fit and we kept on going right until the end, which was really pleasing."

Horn continued: "We got a deserved point in the end. You kind of forget who we've had missing and we've missed them for large chunks of the season already. Keiran McGachie, Kerr Young, Lee Currie, Geo has been missing at different points, Dean Brett was sitting on the bench and then Al (Alan Horne) had to come off, Rosco (Ross Gray) is off with tight hamstrings, so we've not been having much luck to be honest and I felt that was the case during the game where things just weren't breaking for us.

George Hunter netted a late equaliser for Rose. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.