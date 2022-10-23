The hosts found themselves 2-0 up at Beechwood Park courtesy of Scott Davidson and Sam Collumbine strikes before Keiran McGachie reduced the arrears three minutes before the interval.

But Ross Hutchison added a third for Clackmannanshire club 60 seconds later to give Rose a mountain to climb in the second half. The visitors did add a second through substitute Zach Khan in stoppage time but it was too little too late.

"We had a bright start, hit the bar, but from then on they were the better team," Horn said. "We've gave away some poor goals and Mark (Weir) has had to make a couple of saves so there's no hiding away from those facts. They done to us what we've done in the past when we were playing East of Scotland or Lowland League, they've turned us over. It wasn't acceptable in the first half, the second half was a bit better where we huffed and puffed but didn't do enough to get back in the game."

It proved a disappointing afternoon for Conor Doan and his Bonnyrigg team-mates. Picture: Joe Gilhooley.

Rose are on a difficult run with just one win in seven in all competitions ahead of Saturday's trip to League Two leaders Stirling Albion and Horn added: "I'm really disappointed, frustrated and it feels as if I'm saying the same stuff every week. We've got to take it on the chin and try and turn it around. We need to work hard at training and show a bit of character.

"We are missing players there's no getting away from that. We had George (Hunter) on the bench as he's not 100 per cent fit and a few others carrying knocks but that's not an excuse. We still had a strong enough team to get a result but we just never done it. I need to have a look at myself to see if I can do better, the coaching staff can do better and see if we can come up with something for this weekend. I feel really disappointed for the supporters."