Tommy Goss netted a brace, one from the penalty spot, with Aidan Smith and Max Kilsby also on target for the hosts at Galabank. Manager Robbie Horn made seven changes to his starting line-up, including first starts for new signings goalkeeper Paddy Martin, Aaron Arnott and Robbie McGale. Zander Murray was not included in the squad.

However, Horn was critical of the goals conceded by his side. "I don't think we carried enough threat going forward but we were in the game," Horn said afterwards. "But the second goal just kills it and it knocked the stuffing out of us. Some tried to keep playing but it wasn't enough and the goals cost us.

"We need to freshen it up. We're in a position where we're bottom of the league and things need to change. We tried to do that and we were in the game at 1-0 but we gave away terrible goals, it's as simple as that. The goals prior to the penalty, we've got to do better so I'm really disappointed. We just never gave ourselves a chance with the goals we lost. You can't do that at this level so as soon as the second goal went in, we left ourselves with a mountain to climb.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn

"The players are short of confidence. It's become too easy to score against us at a point where we go 1-0 and then 2-0, it's just too easy. We've got to be better and stronger. We're trying to change the shape and the team. We need fresh legs and a bit of energy about us."

Horn has signed Martin, 23, on loan until the end of the season from League One side Falkirk. he is a former St Johnstone and Hibernian youth who had had loan stints at Stenhousemuir and Lowland League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers.

McGale, a 22-year-old who can play anywhere on the right flank, has arrived on a permanent basis from cinch League One side Peterhead. He came through the ranks at Queen of the South, before embarking on his university career in Stirling, where he became a fixture in the Lowland League team.