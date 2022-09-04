Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn plots return to winning ways after Elgin setback

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlothian outfit went down 2-0 to hosts Elgin City at Borough Briggs on Saturday, Brian Cameron netting after just four minutes before Kane Hester sealed all three points with a decisive second eight minutes from time.

The New Dundas Park side have fared well on their maiden League Two journey so far, sitting second in Scottish football's fourth tier after wins over Forfar, East Fife and Stirling Albion.

And while disappointed his players weren't as productive in the final third as they have been in recent fixtures, Horn is adamant his players are ready looking towards putting it right against Annan on Saturday.

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"We had to bounce back after the Albion Rovers defeat so it's the same message, we've just got to take it on the chin," the former Berwick boss said. "It's not the Lowland League now, we have to compete in every game. We'll get into training this week, work hard and we get ready for Saturday. It's going to be a really tough game as Annan finished second last season in the league and had a good run in the Premier Sports Cup so they're a really good team. But we're at home, we have to perform and hopefully we'll get a response from the players."

Horn added on the defeat to Elgin: "I thought we started slow where they were on top for the first ten or 15 minutes and they got their goal. So it took us time to settle into the game, but as the half wore on I thought we grew into it and played some decent stuff.

"I thought we controlled the game after the break even though we didn't create great opportunities. There were balls flashing across the goal but things maybe weren't breaking for us. We didn't work their goalkeeper enough and lacked that bit of quality in the final third.