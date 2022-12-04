Victories have been hard to come by for the New Dundas Park outfit with their last three points coming in a 2-0 win over Annan on October 11. Following a run of four straight defeats that included a Scottish Cup exit to East of Scotland side Sauchie Juniors, Rose have now played out three consecutive 1-1 draws against Forfar, Stenhousemuir and Saturday's stalemate with league leaders Dumbarton. The Midlothian hosts edged in front right on the stroke of half-time when Neil Martyniuk converted from the spot following a foul in the area from Dumbarton No.1 Brett Long.

However, the Sons levelled on the hour in rather fortuitous circumstances as Rose goalkeeper Mikey Andrews spilled a simple cross that ricocheted off the helpless Josh Grigor and into his own net. Despite a collective push to find a winner, Rose were unable to breach a stubborn visiting defence for a second time.

"If we keep putting in performances like we saw against Dumbarton then we will start winning games," Horn explained. "That's three draws we've had in our last three games but I think we should have had more - against Stenny we could have nicked it so I do feel we have turned the corner. We look fit, strong and we're going to compete so that's all you ask is the players continue to do that between now and the end of the season. Hopefully we can start climbing up the league table.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn

"Dumbarton are a top side and are sitting at the top for a reason. They're the most consistent and best so far this season, but I thought we went toe to toe with them and over the piece we created the most clear-cut opportunities so on another day you take all three points. We make a basic mistake at the goal and these are the things that have been our Achilles heel throughout the season. It's frustrating but I can't ask for anymore effort from my players, I thought they were absolutely magnificent and put everything into the game."

On the error that led to the equaliser, Horn added: "Mikey is an experienced goalkeeper and he's been there and done that before. Everyone makes mistakes so I said afterwards in the changing room that you win, lose and draw as a team so I'm sure he'll come back. He will be hurting but he'll be stronger.

"Conditions weren't easy underfoot the pitch was cutting up quite easy but they kept on going until the final whistle so they deserve a lot of credit. We still had the better opportunities, their keeper has made a very good save and we've had one cleared off the line. We are competing well all over the park so we just need to take that into next week.