However, back-to-back draws on the road at Forfar and Stenhousemuir has given the New Dundas Park outfit a much-needed boost. A stunning strike from Bradley Barrett cancelled out the Warriors' Adam Brown's penalty at Ochilview on Saturday to earn a deserved share of the spoils. Rose are without a win since they defeated Annan 2-0 on October 11. However, Horn is confident his players can secure maximum points when Dumbarton are the visitors to Midlothian in just under a fortnight's time.

"You can see it's coming – I feel we're starting to turn a wee corner,” he explained. “I've got to credit the players because their attitude has been first class. They are taking on board what we're trying to tell them and they deserve a bit of praise because they've had plenty of criticism this season. It's just about getting that win now and hopefully in a fortnight's time we can get those three points.

"I thought we always looked a threat going forward against Stenhousemuir on Saturday, but they had some decent passages of play so we had to defend well. It's a good point coming away to a team that was fancied at the start of the season. I'm proud of the guys' efforts, they look fit and strong so we have to take the positives. Our next game is at home in a couple of weeks so it's important we try and win our home matches and try and pick up a point or three on the road."

Bradley Barrett celebrates his equaliser. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Horn also singled out praise for the travelling Rosey Posey support.