Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn: 'The players gave everything to the club'
Manager Robbie Horn praised his players' heart and desire despite slipping to a 1-0 defeat to League Two table-toppers Dumbarton.
Gregg Wylde scored the only goal of the game at the Rock in the 15th minute, but for long spells the Midlothian outfit more than matched their high-flying hosts.
Rose remain three points adrift of Albion Rovers at the bottom, but Horn was encouraged with the application shown by his side.
He said: "I'm really disappointed as I thought the players gave everything to the club. We worked really hard in training and I thought the guys took that into the game. I'm disappointed with the goal but overall, I thought we were the better team in the first half and we had them camped in at stages. In the second half we just didn't create enough to be honest. We had enough of the ball so over the piece I'm just disappointed not to get anything out of the game.
"Taking the positives, it's a much-improved performance from the previous two games so we've got to keep working hard. The supporters were tremendous in getting behind the boys and that helps. We've let ourselves and the supporters down the last couple of weeks so hopefully that gave them a wee bit of pride back.
"There was passion, heart and desire and if the boys continue to show that then the fans will be right behind them. We just need to stick together, maybe a wee bit of luck to go our way, but some people will say you make your own luck. If we keep working hard then hopefully it will turn for us."