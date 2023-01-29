Gregg Wylde scored the only goal of the game at the Rock in the 15th minute, but for long spells the Midlothian outfit more than matched their high-flying hosts.

Rose remain three points adrift of Albion Rovers at the bottom, but Horn was encouraged with the application shown by his side.

He said: "I'm really disappointed as I thought the players gave everything to the club. We worked really hard in training and I thought the guys took that into the game. I'm disappointed with the goal but overall, I thought we were the better team in the first half and we had them camped in at stages. In the second half we just didn't create enough to be honest. We had enough of the ball so over the piece I'm just disappointed not to get anything out of the game.

Alieu Faye made his debut for Bonnyrigg after his move from Civil Service Strollers. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

"Taking the positives, it's a much-improved performance from the previous two games so we've got to keep working hard. The supporters were tremendous in getting behind the boys and that helps. We've let ourselves and the supporters down the last couple of weeks so hopefully that gave them a wee bit of pride back.