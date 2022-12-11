Captain Jonny Stewart was sent off after picking up a second booking with just under 20 minutes remaining at Bayview. However, Rose stuck to their task and defended resolutely as they came back over the Forth with a well-deserved point.

However, Forfar's narrow victory at Stenhousemuir sees Rose slip to the bottom of League Two for the first time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm happy to take a point as we were down to ten men with 15 minutes to go, away from home so to be honest I just kind of settled for it," Horn admitted afterwards. "We made a couple of changes but it's about just trying to grind out points. We might maybe nick something if you break away but the boys saw out the game well.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn. Picture: SNS

"I thought up until the sending off we were the team more likely to go and win it. Kieran has a great opportunity but the keeper has made a very good save but we were definitely the team in the ascendancy. I thought it was a really soft free-kick (for Stewart's sending off) which was kind of what happened throughout the day and we were picking up yellow cards and maybe some of their players didn't at the same time so I was very frustrated with that.

"But it's a good point at the end of the day. we need to take the positives that we are now unbeaten in the last four. At East Fife it probably was a fair result but the two before that I thought we could have won so that's disappointing. At some point we'll need to start picking up victories but if we can start building a bit of momentum and confidence by getting results and picking up points then that's all we can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad