Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn vows to play on front foot in Fraserburgh showdown

Goals by Keiran McGachie, Callum Connolly and Lee Currie gave Rose a 3-1 win over Highland League champions Fraserburgh at New Dundas Park in last Saturday’s first leg.

Connolly also missed a late chance to get a fourth goal and Horn knows there is still work be done if his Lowland League winners are to book a showdown against Cowdenbeath for a place in next season’s cinch League 2.

He said: "We won't be playing the game any differently. We'll be going out there in the same manner as we did on Saturday.

Keiran McGachie heads home Bonnyrigg's opener against Fraserburgh in the first leg, which the Midlothian side won 3-1. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

"People might find that hard to believe but we showed on Saturday we can cause them problems and, for us, that's probably the best form of defence. Just play as we did on Saturday and try and be on the front foot. It's not a game to sit in and invite pressure, you've just got to play your normal game. It will be very difficult up there and we know there's a lot of work to be done still.

"There will be a big Bonnyrigg travelling support and that's important for us going into the lion's den a wee bit. There will be a big crowd there for Fraserburgh and it's important for us we've got our own supporters there to give us a bit of backing. They've got a part to play and, hopefully, we'll be able to get the desired result.”

Horn was delighted with how his players handled the pressure of the first leg and thrilled that his gamble in playing McGachie, a pre-match injury doubt, paid off with the first goal.

He said: "I thought the players dealt with it brilliantly. There was a lot of pressure on both teams. Everyone knows what's at stake and, when you've got a big crowd behind you, you don't want to let them down.

"Kieran was unbelievable. I had to gamble with George (Hunter) not fit and both of them are big players. I just felt it was worth the gamble and we got a good 60 minutes out of him. It's a massive bonus for us that he's been available.