Bonnyrigg Rose: Dean Brett hails Rosey Posey fans after ‘outstanding and unreal’ day

Five supporters buses travelled to Central Park to see the Midlothian side complete the job against Cowdenbeath in the pyramid play-off final, with Rosey Posey fans making up the majority of the 2,117 crowd and giving their team vociferous backing.

“We had a great support and they’ve been like that all year and since I’ve signed,” said Brett, who described the club’s achievement as “outstanding and unreal”.

He added: “We’ve got a massive support – away to Berwick when we won the league, away to Fraserburgh in the play-offs. It’s just brilliant for them.

The Bonnyrigg Rose players celebrate with their fans at Central Park

“I enjoyed it. It was just amazing. Look at the support that was on the terracing. Everybody’s families were there, it was brilliant.

Brett’s own seven-year-old daughter was among them. The last time she was at a stadium she was a year old – when her dad played for Cowdenbeath. “I feel for Cowden and I hope they bounce back straight away, but we’ll see,” he added. “I spent 10 years at the club – from 13 to 23.

“It’s a tough league in the Lowland League and they’ll be targeted. So I hope they bounce back but I can’t judge it. I know people will spend more money than them, but people spent more money than us and we did it. So I’m hoping they bounce back, but it will be tough.”