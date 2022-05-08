Bonnyrigg Rose: Dean Brett happy to play villain role against Cowdenbeath if it means winning

The 29-year-old right-back “didn’t expect the abuse” he received from some Cowdenbeath fans, most of who will know all about his past.

However, they were not given any reason to cheer on their former player at New Dundas Park.

Brett was sacked by Cowdenbeath in February 2017 after an investigation revealed he placed bets on more than 6,000 games, including on his own side, to lose.

Bonnyrigg right-back heads home the third goal from Lee Currie's corner against former club Cowdenbeath. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

But he spent ten years at the club and still has strong connections, so his goal against them to cement Bonnyrigg’s 3-0 advantage in the first leg of the League 2 pyramid play-off final brought about mixed emotions.

“I don’t want them to go down,” he insisted. “I would take any other team. I have been rooting for them since they picked up form after Christmas. But if we get promoted and they go down, what can you do? We deserve it.”

Brett revealed that he had a feeling he was going score in what was one of the most important matches both clubs have ever played. He was proved right when burying a header into the net from Lee Currie’s corner.

“I have massive respect for Cowdenbeath,” he added. “They did a lot for me. I wouldn’t normally celebrate [against them] but in the moment I had to celebrate. It is a big goal.

Bonnyrigg's Dean Brett challenges Cowdenbeath's Craig Thomson. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“I was there for ten years. I just thought big game, big crowd, I’m going to score. I was due one. I just had that feeling I was going to score. I started going up for corners when they went down to 10 men. I’m delighted to score and delighted for the manager and the fans.”

It wasn’t just Brett’s past misdemeanours and his goal that got under the skin of Blue Brazil fans. He also played a big part in the game’s biggest talking point and turning point.

When Cowdenbeath left-back Harvey Swann was shown a second yellow card after half an hour, it was 0-0 and finely poised. But Bonnyrigg took control when the League 2 side went down to 10 men, Sean Brown’s scrambled effort and Neil Martynuik’s penalty setting them on their way.

Cowdenbeath boss Maurice Ross was furious about the decision, claiming that Brett made the most of the challenge and even “got up laughing” afterwards.

Bonnyrigg Rose fans in the 2202 crowd cheer on their team at New Dundas Park. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Brett, however, insists that he does what it takes to win and points out that despite the abuse he recalls Cowdenbeath fans having his back in the past.

“A lot of fans were still kind of supporting me when I was suspended and there was an inquiry,” he said. “There was a lot of support, so maybe it was people who aren’t actually diehards who gave me a few boos.

“With the red card, when I was fouled, I kind of play acted. Quite right, sent off. After that [the boos] were a bit too much. But, it’s football. It doesn’t bother me. They’ll be more upset than I am.

“I’m a winner. I want players sent off. I was penalties. I want goals. I want to rile them up. That’s football and I’m a winner. So that’s exactly what I did.”