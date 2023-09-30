Bonnyrigg Rose's Kerr Young admits there has been an extra buzz around the squad this week ahead of this afternoon's much-anticipated League Two clash against Spartans.

Kerr Young is hoping for a successful season with Bonnyrigg Rose. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Both clubs have started the season well with Rose sitting third in Scottish football's fourth tier and Dougie Samuel's men just a point worse off in sixth.

There's a lot riding on the 90 minutes at Ainslie Park this weekend, not least the bragging rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've started well but we've had a couple of disappointing results the past few weeks," the 30-year-old defender explained. "Both Stenhousemuir and Peterhead are decent outfits. They'll both be up there at the end of the season so it gives us an indication of where we are.

"Spartans won't be an easy game so we're going to have to be at our best if we want to take anything. There's been a real buzz about training this week so you can just tell it's a big game. They are our rivals but I suppose they're quite similar in terms of the way they play. They've got dangerous players like Blair Henderson and Jamie Dishington so I'm not surprised with the start they've had. I think there will be a massive crowd so we're desperate to get a result against them.

"We've had some great results away from home, we seem to be better but I can't put my finger on it. I don't know if it's because there's less pressure with having less fans. Ainslie Park is a good surface so we'll be looking to get the ball down and pass it.

"We're scoring a decent amount of goals and defending well too. We're a strong unit all over the park and we've strengthened even more the last few days. We just need to keep working together. We've lost our last two so we don't want it to snowball like it did last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is to get in the play-offs this season and I don't see any reason why we can't achieve that with the squad we've got. There's a real freshness about the place. Everyone is playing for their place so there's healthy competition."

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg have bolstered their striking department with the loan signing of experienced forward Liam Buchanan.