Bonnyrigg Rose edge out Vale to maintain 11-point lead; Wayne McIntosh hits five for rampant Tranent

Tranent, all in pink, celebrate one of their seven goals at Whitehill Welfare

Rose won 13-0 in Innerleithen when the teams last met a month ago, but had to work harder for the three points this time against a much-improved Vale team under new manager Grant Sandison.

Nathan Evans fired Robbie Horn’s men in front and an unconvincing dinked penalty from Lee Currie on the stroke of half time made it 2-0 in front of a crowd of 557 at New Douglas Park.

“We should have scored more goals,” said Robbie Horn, who made a number of changes to his team on what was his third anniversary as Rose manager.

“We missed some gilt-edged opportunities but they deserve a lot of credit for the way they defended. I’m disappointed with the way we played, but it’s another three points.”

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers kept up their impressive season with a 2-1 win at Caledonian Braves, Alieu Faye and an own goal making the difference.

Edinburgh University lost 3-0 at Berwick Rangers.

In the East of Scotland League Premier Division, Tranent and Linlithgow Rose both kept up the pressure on leaders Penicuik.

Wayne McIntosh scored five against former club Whitehill Welfare in a crushing 7-0 victory for Tranent at Ferguson Park.

Bottom-of-the-table Whitehill, who finished the match with 10 men after Aiden McLaughlin was red carded, simply could not live with a Tranent team who were as bright as their pink away kit.

Rory Currie and a Matty Knox penalty were also on target for Calum Elliot’s men, who welcome Penicuik to Foresters Park on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash.

Linlithgow saw off a resurgent Newtongrange Star 2-0 at Prestonfield, thanks to goals from Conor McKenzie and Mark Stowe.

Tynecastle trailed 3-0 and were down to 10 men at half-time, but produced an stirring comeback to draw 3-3 with Dundonald Bluebell at Meggetland.