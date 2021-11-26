Bonnyrigg Rose facing ‘massive test’ but hope to cause cup upset against Alloa

Bonnyrigg Rose's Lee Currie lined up against Dundee's Charlie Adam in the Scottish Cup last season

The Lowland League leaders are no strangers to the big stage having faced both Hibs and Dundee in recent years and will fancy their chances of going toe to toe with Barry Ferguson's players at the Indodrill Stadium.

The Rosy Posy are sure to travel to Clackmannanshire in big numbers and manager Robbie Horn is hoping that provides a more level playing field. They face an Alloa team currently sixth in League 1. Last season they were relegated from the Championship.

"Hopefully there will be a big Bonnyrigg support there and they get right behind the players," said Horn. "The pressure is all on Alloa. It's a free hit for us.

"We are really looking forward to the game. It's a massive ask against a former Championship team who have players that have played at a much higher level.

“It's a massive test. We could have got easier ties, there's no doubt about that. But we go into the game hopeful of causing an upset, and if we play as well as we can and get a bit of luck, you just never know.

"There will be times when we'll really have to defend and be organised, but when we've got the ball we've got to be good and create opportunities, and when we get opportunities, we’ve got to take them.