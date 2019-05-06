Bonnyrigg Rose goal hero Lewis Turner says they’ll target Lowland League crown after dramatic title play-off

Bonnyrigg Rose goal-hero Lewis Turner says he and his team-mates are going into next season’s Lowland League aiming to compete at the top after they produced a jaw-dropping turnaround to be crowned East of Scotland League champions.

Comebacks have been a staple of this Rose squad for several years now, but given what was at stake on Saturday, combined with the road blocks that came their way during a tense and controversial 90 minutes in which the destiny of the title changed hands four times between Penicuik, Broxburn, Penicuik, and then finally Bonnyrigg, this one trumped the lot.

Bonnyrigg Rose captain Jonathan Stewart holds the League Trophy. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Robbie Horn’s men knew a victory or draw would see them top the title play-off table, but they were left rattled after an opening half in which they lost their goalkeeper, Bryan Young after 26 minutes, when he was given a straight red card from referee Craig Wilson - who had a torrid afternoon - for handling outside the area.

It only got worse for the visitors as terrific back-to-back Broxburn goals from left-back Gordon Donaldson and the outstanding Ross Nimmo put the home side in control at the interval, and in pole position with one hand on the title.

“I’m speechless, this is just like a dream come true. I’m from Bonnyrigg, I live in Bonnyrigg. Sitting in that dressing-room at half-time 2-0 down with ten men, it just felt like everything was just going against us,” said an emotional Turner.

“For the last three or four years we’ve been able to produce loads of comebacks with last-minute goals and things like that - and we just knew we had in it us. We knew if we got one that they would just crumble, and they did.

“We weren’t getting a lot of decisions from the referee who I thought was terrible. We did really well to keep our cool and keep ten men on the pitch. At 2-0 down with ten men, a lot of teams would’ve started taking bodies and shouting back at the referee, but we stuck together and we knew we had time on our side and we would get that goal.”

Broxburn needed to win by two clear goals or a winning scoreline scoring three goals or more to win the play-offs, so they were in command given their man advantage and two goal lead, until the Rose comeback kicked in on 68 minutes when defender Dean Hoskins sent a looping header over home keeper Conor Wallace and into the net. At this stage, Penicuik, having already played their two play-off matches, were top of the play-off table on goal difference.

Hoskins then went close again with his header coming back off the bar, just minutes after referee Wilson sent off Rose manager Horn, who joined some of his club’s supporters behind the dugout on the grassy bank.

They were celebrating together as the equaliser went in with six minutes remaining when substitute striker Aaron Murrell volleyed into the net to put the title within reach for Bonnyrigg for the first time in the match.

Donaldson had a golden chance to swing the title pendulum back to Broxburn’s direction after 86 minutes, but he pulled his shot just wide. As the home side pushed for a winner, with Wallace up for a corner, Rose struck on the break. Murrell did brilliantly to keep the ball in play and pick out Turner, who struck the ball into the empty net to kickstart the celebrations, while their hosts were left dejected.

Turner continued: “We were fit and strong; big Keiran [McGachie] came on up front half injured and Aaron as well, and we were just incredible. Every last one of us just worked so hard and when I scored the goal at the end, I didn’t even know what to do or where to go; my legs just gave way, when the referee blew the whistle I just lay on the pitch - I’d just given absolutely everything.

“We were the best team in the second half by a country mile. I think they tried to sit in a wee bit and defend their two-goal lead, whereas they should’ve probably came at us a wee bit harder than they did. We’ve played massive games over the last three or four years and I think that’s helped us.”

Rose expect to be playing in next season’s Lowland League, but are still waiting on a decision from the SFA on their licence application, as fundraising for the installation of floodlights continues. There is a good chance they might be granted a conditional licence and given time to raise the money required.

“All the boys have played their part throughout the season, it’s the best bunch of boys I’ve ever been involved with in football - we are a big family and it’s brilliant,” said Turner.

“It’s a great way to send us off from the Juniors and the East of Scotland League. It proves how much we wanted to get there because that league is going to be a good league next year, the one that we are leaving. It just shows the ambition that we’ve got that we are going to the Lowland League not just to make up the numbers, we are going to try and play a big part in getting right up to the top of the table. We’ve already proved ourselves against Lowland teams this season.”

Broxburn assistant boss Stevie Hislop says his players will only come back stronger next season. “I’ve had a few sore ones as player, but that was tough. Congratulations to Bonnyrigg, for me they were worthy winners. For us, it is a sore one to take and it will be hard to come back from that.

“The boys can’t be despondent, they’ve been magnificent all season. It’s just horrible to lose it like that.

“We’ve conducted ourselves in the right manner, win lose or draw. We didn’t do our talking in the press like other teams. It’s just a shame for the committee and the guys that work really hard here. We’ll be back and aiming to get into the Lowland League next year.”

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Purves, Donaldson, Harrison, Townsley, Linton, Nimmo (Beesley), Scott, Miller, Kelly (Binnie), Locke.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Young, Brett, Martyniuk (McGachie), Young, Horne, Hoskins, Turner, Stewart, Lough (Andrews), Currie, Gray (Murrell).