Bonnyrigg Rose goalkeeper Paddy Martin wants to hear Cliftonhill roar - not Hampden

Goalkeeper Paddy Martin hopes the biggest roar in Glasgow and the surrounding area on Saturday is from the Bonnyrigg Rose supporters at Cliftonhill.

By Neil McGlade
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

The League Two bottom-of-the-table outfit take on their nearest challengers in Coatbridge where victory for Robbie Horn's men will see them leapfrog their opponents with just six games to spare in the battle to beat the drop.

Just over 12 miles away, one hour earlier, Scotland kick off their European 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus at Hampden Park and 23-year-old Martin, on loan from League One title-chasers Falkirk, is hoping to give the Rosey Posey something to cheer at full-time.

"We're hoping as many fans come through again this weekend," Martin told the Evening News. "We appreciate there is a big Scotland game on at the same time but I'm sure they will be there to support us in big numbers. We know how big this game is so we're looking at it that we have seven cup finals left between now and the end of the season. We can't rely on favours from anyone else so we need to get the points.

Goalkeeper Paddy Martin. (Photo: Michael Gillen)
"We know that three points would lift us off the bottom so it's a big incentive. I'm not fussed if it happens now or on the last day of the season, as long as it does. We've seen how good Albion Rovers can be, especially their front three, and you only have to look at how many problems they caused Dumbarton last weekend.

"We need to go there and roll the sleeves up. I've never played at Cliftonhill - I've heard it's not the greatest of surfaces but you'll struggle to find any real decent pitches in Scotland at this time of the season."

Martin added: "I'm really enjoying my time here as I'm getting some much-needed game time. It's such a well-supported club. We've been down at Stranraer and up to Elgin and we've had big followings so it's very much appreciated by everyone at the club. It's been great for me personally because I was on loan at Stenhousemuir during the Covid season and there were no fans there, so what a difference it has been. You want to play in front of big crowds."

