There's no two ways about it: Bonnyrigg Rose are right in the thick of things.

Robbie Horn's men were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Dumbarton on Saturday - their first loss since the middle of March. The manager admitted his players were off the pace and created next to nothing against a visiting side who hadn't won since the beginning of last month. On the contrary, Rose have been in good form so the weekend's below-par performance was a tad out of the blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But given rivals Stranraer and Albion also lost, it was undoubtedly a missed opportunity to leapfrog the Blues on goal difference. The 8-0 thrashing by East Fife ultimately cost Jamie Hamill his job at Stranraer after the board pulled the trigger last night. The club's hierarchy clearly believe their league status is in real jeopardy and have acted swiftly.

Kerr Young up against Dumbarton's Gregg Wylde. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

The biggest winners of the weekend were Elgin, whose 2-0 success over Forfar saw them move two points clear of Rose in eighth. There's a real six-pointer in the south west on Saturday when Elgin make the long journey to Stair Park.

Rose have a tricky couple of away matches at Forfar and Annan to negotiate before Elgin are the visitors to New Dundas Park next month. The Midlothian side will hope their safety is secured before then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad