Bonnyrigg Rose have enough quality to see them across the finishing line in fight for SPFL survival

With nine points up for grabs and just five points separating seventh-placed Stranraer and bottom-of-the-pile Albion Rovers, it promises to be a tense climax to the League Two relegation scrap.

By Neil Mcglade
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

There's no two ways about it: Bonnyrigg Rose are right in the thick of things.

Robbie Horn's men were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Dumbarton on Saturday - their first loss since the middle of March. The manager admitted his players were off the pace and created next to nothing against a visiting side who hadn't won since the beginning of last month. On the contrary, Rose have been in good form so the weekend's below-par performance was a tad out of the blue.

But given rivals Stranraer and Albion also lost, it was undoubtedly a missed opportunity to leapfrog the Blues on goal difference. The 8-0 thrashing by East Fife ultimately cost Jamie Hamill his job at Stranraer after the board pulled the trigger last night. The club's hierarchy clearly believe their league status is in real jeopardy and have acted swiftly.

Kerr Young up against Dumbarton's Gregg Wylde. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.Kerr Young up against Dumbarton's Gregg Wylde. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
The biggest winners of the weekend were Elgin, whose 2-0 success over Forfar saw them move two points clear of Rose in eighth. There's a real six-pointer in the south west on Saturday when Elgin make the long journey to Stair Park.

Rose have a tricky couple of away matches at Forfar and Annan to negotiate before Elgin are the visitors to New Dundas Park next month. The Midlothian side will hope their safety is secured before then.

There are sure to be a few more twists and turns before the campaign draws to a close. But Rose's priority has always been to stay up at the first time of asking and, should they manage to achieve that in just under three weeks' time, it will be very much job done for Horn and his backroom staff. Having had a taste of SPFL football for the first time this year, Rose supporters will be desperate for more again after the summer. I believe they possess superior quality to those around them that will see them secure their spot in Scottish football's fourth tier once more.

