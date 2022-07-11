The 32-year-old midfielder has been ruled out for at least four weeks and potentially six after undergoing a hernia operation.

That means he will miss Bonnyrigg’s four Group D fixtures in the Premier Sports Cup and probably their League 2 opener against Forfar Athletic on July 30 at New Dundas Park.

Manager Robbie Horn confirmed: “His operation was last Tuesday. We’re hoping four weeks, but it will probably be closer to six, so he’ll probably miss the start of the league season.”

Lee Currie has been ruled out for four to six weeks. Joe Gilhooley LRPS

Currie has been a key man since joining Bonnyrigg from Newtongrange Star five years ago, his set piece delivery in particular a potent weapon for the Midlothian side.

Horn’s team kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign without him away to Clyde on Wednesday before hosting Hibs at New Dundas Park on Sunday.

Matches at home to Falkirk and away to Morton round off their group games. Horn knows the competition will be demanding against League 1, Championship and Premiership opposition but is confident it will help them prepare for the league campaign.

“We’ve not been back training that long,” explained Horn, whose team have had pre-season friendlies against Civil Service Strollers, Musselburgh Athletic and Hearts.