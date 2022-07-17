Bonnyrigg Rose keeper produces man-of-the-match display against Hibs

“Mark had a couple of really good saves first half,” said Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn. “His saves in the second half were more comfortable, I thought. Mark’s been doing that for a few years for us and that’s what he’s there to do, stop the ball going into the net.”

The experienced Bonnyrigg goalkeeper made three good saves to deny Elias Melkersen, Christian Doidge and Ewan Henderson in the first half, and put McGeady off when the former Ireland international missed from the penalty sport.

He was booked by the referee for something he said to the veteran winger as he prepared to take the penalty and the pair could be seen exchanging words afterwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnyrigg keeper Mark Weir is booked for shouting at Hibs´ Aiden McGeady as he lines up to take a penalty. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Weir could do northing to prevent Joe Newell from finding the bottom corner with less than two minutes on the clock after Kerr Young’s attempted clearance ricocheted into the Hibs midfielder’s path.

He made a superb double stop midway through the first half, first to keep out an acrobatic overhead kick attempt by lively Norwegian striker Melkersen and seconds later to parry a Christian Doidge shot.

Agility and a strong right hand at his near post was needed to his deny the dangerous Ewan Henderson after the Hibs midfielder cut in from the left and rifled in a shot which looked bound for the corner.