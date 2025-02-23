Bonnyrigg Rose looking over their shoulder after Forfar defeat

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Calum Elliot.

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Calum Elliot admits his side are in a dogfight to preserve their League Two status after going down 2-0 to bottom-of-the-table Forfar.

The Midlothian-based outfit are ninth, just seven points clear of their rivals who have played two games fewer and are now looking over their shoulder.

A first-half Reuben McAllister effort and Kieran Sommerville own goal nine minutes from time sealed the points for the Loons at New Dundas Park. Rose created chances in the final third but lacked quality in the key moments.

Elliot said afterwards: "It wasn't a great game of football. The difference was when they had their chances they punished us and when we've had ours we've not taken them. We lacked a wee bit of quality in the final third. I don't think people realise how difficult the pitch is just now to play on.

"They looked as if they relished it at times. We now realise the situation that we're in. It would have been a game-changer had we won, but we can't escape the position we're in. It's a dogfight now with the points deduction so it's up to us to step up and make sure we get enough points required between now and the end of the season to keep us in the league."

Spartans registered a 2-0 win on the road at Clyde, Hamish Ritchie netting the first three minutes into stoppage time at New Douglas Park and Ayrton Sonkur getting his name on the scoresheet 11 minutes into the second half to seal victory. Dougie Samuel's men stay in sixth spot, eight points adrfit of the final promotional play-off berth.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City leapfrogged Elgin City into third after an impressive 2-1 victory at Borough Briggs.

The Citizens have now won four on the bounce since the 4-1 loss at East Fife last month.

The hosts struck first in the 27th minute through Ross Draper but there is a resilience about Michael McIndoe's men as they worked their way back into the match and equalised through Ouzy See five minutes before the interval. James Stokes' cool finish with 16 minutes remaining won it for the Capital side.